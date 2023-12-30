WWE sends 4-word message to Bray Wyatt after heartbreaking tribute on SmackDown

WWE honored Bray Wyatt with a special tribute during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The Stamford-based company had another successful year in 2023. However, one of its most devastating moments of the year was the tragic passing of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt a few months ago. The entire company, including the talent roster, was profoundly shaken by the loss.

On this week's special episode, the company honored the life of Bray Wyatt with an emotional tribute through a video package. Following this tribute, a message was shared on their official Twitter account expressing gratitude.

"Thank you for everything, Bray Wyatt. ♥️🕊️"

The video encapsulated Bray Wyatt's entire WWE journey, portraying his evolution from leading The Wyatt Family in NXT to securing multiple world championships on the main roster. It also highlighted iconic moments with past rivals like The Undertaker, Randy Orton, John Cena, and Seth Rollins, among others. Additionally, the vignette paid an emotional tribute by featuring glimpses of his wife and children.

The world of professional wrestling continues to feel the absence of The Eater of Worlds. Rest in Peace, Bray Wyatt!

