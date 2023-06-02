WWE sends a four-word message to Roman Reigns ahead of SmackDown

WWE has responded to Roman Reigns' bold claim on Twitter mere days after he completed 1000 days as Universal Champion.

It has been a little over 1000 days since The Tribal Chief won the Universal title in a Triple Threat match at Payback 2020. The WWE Universe has been in complete awe of Reigns' massive achievement. Many fans, though, have grown tired of him being at the top for three years.

Roman Reigns recently posted a tweet claiming he is the greatest of all time. He also stated that tough times made him The Tribal Chief. The post received a massive response from fans, and WWE's official Twitter handle also reacted to it.

Here's what WWE wrote:

"And tomorrow, we celebrate. ☝️"

Roman Reigns' heel turn was a turning point in his career

Reigns' heel turn in 2020 aided him in getting more over than he ever was with the fans. Reigns has been doing some of the best work of his career since turning to the dark side and is doing insane numbers when it comes to selling merchandise.

Two years ago, Reigns had a chat with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports and had the following to say about turning heel:

"I’ve always wanted to turn heel. I didn’t feel like I should have been the babyface out of the Shield group. We all agreed, we thought it should have been Seth, and then keep me as a bad guy. But, you know, it just happens the way it happens, the numbers lined up the way they did." [H/T FOX Sports]

Fans are pretty excited to see what happens when Reigns celebrates 1000 days as Universal Champion on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. He recently suffered a massive loss at Night of Champions courtesy of Jimmy Uso's betrayal.

Have you enjoyed Roman Reigns' run as Universal Champion so far? Sound off in the comments section below.

