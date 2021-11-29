WWE sends out an interesting survey asking the fans how they could improve NXT 2.0

WWE recently sent out a survey for the WWE Universe, asking what they like and don't like about NXT 2.0.

According to a report from PWInsider, the survey asks fans if they watched the old version of WWE NXT and what their thoughts are regarding the current version.

WWE also asked the WWE Universe if the new version of NXT was better, the same, or worse than the previous version.

The survey included numerous questions, such as the look and feel of the show, character developments, the length, or if it looks too scripted or not.

NXT 2.0 has a completely new feel. WWE seems to be developing newer talent through NXT 2.0, and Tommaso Ciampa and Mandy Rose are the two primary champions of their respective divisions.

NXT ratings have dropped drastically since the rebrand in September. Many people in WWE management thought that the earlier version was dark and included older talents from the independent circuit.

Till now, it doesn’t look like NXT 2.0 has been able to make an impact within the WWE Universe. The latest survey seems to be a way to fix the faults.

Some of the questions that were asked include:

Character development is believable

I enjoy the athleticism of the wrestling talent on the show.

The wrestling talent on this show is charismatic.

This show has some of my favorite professional wrestling characters.

This show has many unique and exciting characters.

The wrestling talent has the creative freedom to speak their minds.

The show does a good job of featuring a wide variety of talent that I am interested in.

I enjoy the interactions and match-ups among male talent.

I enjoy the promos/smack talk on this show.

Promos feel natural and not too scripted.

The show is straightforward.

Match outcomes feel meaningful.

Storylines are consistently engaging.

I enjoy the commentary on this show.

The show format continues to positively evolve.

Many more questions were included to try and fix every possible fault in NXT 2.0.

