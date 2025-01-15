WWE sends a message to Dominik Mysterio after Liv Morgan subtly confirmed she is done with him

Dominik Mysterio is in a world of trouble. He has found out that his actions have consequences, following the events of the past week.

The Judgment Day member subtly betrayed Liv Morgan after she lost her Women's World Championship to Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW's debut on Netflix, by offering Mami a hug. Of course that offer was rejected. Ripley proceeded to low-blow 'Dirty' Dom and hit him with a Riptide.

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw Dominik Mysterio try to get back in Morgan's good graces. He got her a bouquet of roses and apologized for his actions. Liv Morgan claimed that she wasn't mad at him, but her tone suggested otherwise. The former Women's World Champion then made him do her errands, essentially talking down to him.

This seems like the beginning of the end of Liv and Dominik's relationship, but the latter doesn't seem to understand what's going on. He seemed relieved that Morgan wasn't "mad" at him, only for Finn Balor to pity his supposed innocence.

WWE's official Instagram handle had some words for 'Dirty' Dom as well while posting a clip of the entire backstage interaction between The Judgment Day from RAW:

"@dominik_35, you've got a lot to learn," they wrote.

It remains to be seen if this indeed is the end of Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio as a couple. 'Dirty' Dom trying to go back to Rhea Ripley after she won the Women's World Championship may have been the last straw for the former Money in the Bank winner.

What if Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan are in cahoots?

The two lovebirds have both had issues with Finn Balor in recent weeks, so it's possible that they have decided to find a way to get rid of him. Mysterio and Morgan may have cooked up their "tension" to ensure The Prince lets his guard down before they eventually betray him.

It would be an interesting twist to the Judgment Day saga following their recent failures on WWE RAW. Perhaps Dominik Mysterio will face Balor at WrestleMania 41, as the group finally implodes for good.

