WWE sends a message after Jade Cargill is attacked again during SmackDown

By Israel Lutete
Modified Mar 22, 2025 04:33 GMT
Jade Cargill ws attacked on SmackDown (Image via WWE.com)
Jade Cargill competed in a match on SmackDown this week, and she got attacked during and after the bout by Naomi. WWE issued a message regarding the latter's actions on social media.

The Storm wrestled Liv Morgan on the show, and Raquel Rodriguez was at ringside. The two Judgment Day members were previously accused of attacking Jade, but the truth came out that The Glow was the perpetrator. Cargill viciously attacked the WWE veteran at Elimination Chamber, and she assaulted her again two weeks ago on SmackDown.

During Liv Morgan's match against Jade Cargill, Naomi attacked her former friend by smashing her face with the Women's Tag Team Championship while Rodriguez distracted the referee. Morgan then nailed The Storm with the ObLivion and pinned her to win the match. After the bout, Naomi attacked the former TBS Champion.

WWE posted a clip of the attack on Instagram, stating that Naomi was off the rails.

"Naomi is completely off the rails."

You can check out the post below:

The perfect place for the two stars to face each other and deal with their issue is WrestleMania 41. If that happens, both stars' first singles match will be at The Show of Shows.

Edited by Angana Roy
