WWE sends a message to Liv Morgan's fans after her surprise return on RAW

WWE had a message for Liv Morgan's fans after her surprise return on tonight's episode of RAW. The former Women's World Champion returned on the red brand tonight and ended up losing a singles match to Kairi Sane.

Morgan caught Roxanne Perez giving chicken nuggets to Dominik backstage and wasn't happy one bit. Later, an argument with Kairi Sane and IYO SKY led to Morgan taking on Sane in a singles match.

During the final moments of the bout, Roxanne Perez interfered in hopes of helping Morgan defeat Sane. To her horror, Sane took advantage of Morgan's confusion and rolled her up for the pin. Morgan's fans certainly weren't happy with what transpired on RAW.

WWE sent a message to her fans during the show, as can be seen below:

"❤️ if you missed @YaOnlyLivvOnce ."

It's clear as day that Roxane Perez was trying to get on Liv Morgan's good side by helping her defeat Kairi Sane. Unfortunately for her, things didn't go as she had planned, and Morgan ended up losing her big return match on WWE TV. Fans are now anxious to see what happens next and what Liv has to say to Perez after she cost her a match on RAW.

