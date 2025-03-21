  • home icon
  WWE sends a message to Randy Orton after he tries to help a guy get a woman's number

WWE sends a message to Randy Orton after he tries to help a guy get a woman's number

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Mar 21, 2025 03:54 GMT
Triple H and Orton (via WWE
Triple H and Orton (via WWE's YouTube)

WWE has reacted to Randy Orton's recent post on X/Twitter, in which he supported a guy who was trying to impress a woman. The guy in question sent a DM to the woman, stating that he would fight '09 Orton for her cell number.

WWE has seen its fair share of incredibly vile and evil villains, and '09 Orton just might be the worst of them all. Back in the day, he was the most ruthless villain in all of WWE and would go to great lengths to hurt his opponents.

A screenshot recently went viral in which a man was seen telling a woman he would fight '09 Randy Orton for her number. The woman's viral post garnered The Viper's attention, and he told her that the man was willing to "risk it all" for her. Now, WWE has responded to Orton's post, as can be seen below:

"Randy Orton, Life Coach 🤝."

'09 Randy Orton's most evil act

The list of '09 Orton's evil acts is quite long, but one stands out like a sore thumb. Back in early 2009, Orton feuded with Triple H on the Road to WrestleMania's 25th Anniversary. On an episode of RAW, The Viper handcuffed The Game to the ring and kissed an unconscious Stephanie McMahon, to the utter horror of the fans in attendance. The clip left a lot of fans disturbed and many of them felt that WWE went too far with the storyline.

The clip in question is the most viewed WWE video on YouTube to this day and is one of the most disliked WWE videos on the video-sharing website. At 'Mania that year, Triple H exacted revenge on Orton by beating him and retaining his WWE title. The match headlined The Show of Shows, and The Game stood tall with the top prize in his hands to close out the event.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
