WWE sends message to staff about Vince McMahon allegations

WWE has sent a message to its staff about Vince McMahon and the company's board investigating a situation involving the Chairman and CEO.

Earlier today, the Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon had agreed to pay $3 million to a former WWE employee that he is alleged to have had an affair with. The agreement prevented the woman from discussing Vince and their relationship.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has now reported that WWE sent out an internal statement to staff regarding the ongoing situation. WWE's statement to their employees can be read below:

"The Wall Street Journal has published a report about WWE with allegations that we and our Board of Directors take seriously. We are cooperating fully with the independent investigation initiated by our Board of Directors."

WWE's investigation into Vince McMahon

WWE's Board of Directors has launched an investigation into a settlement agreement reached in January between Mr. McMahon and a former employee hired as a paralegal in 2019.

The investigation reportedly began in April with more nondisclosure agreements being discovered in regards to Vince McMahon and WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis.

The preliminary findings are that McMahon used personal funds to reach an agreement with the former employee. WWE's board only learned of the payments following anonymous emails from someone claiming to be a friend of the woman in the alleged affair.

One note in the emails claims that Vince increased the female employee's salary from $100,000 to $200,000 after the sexual relationship began and eventually "gave her like a toy" to John Laurinaitis.

A spokesperson for WWE told the Wall Street Journal that the company is fully cooperating with the board's investigation and claimed that the relationship between McMahon and the former employee was consensual. Check back in with Sportskeeda for the latest information regarding the investigation.

