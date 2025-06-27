WWE sends official statement after Netflix crashes during SmackDown in Saudi Arabia

WWE arrived in Saudi Arabia for this weekend's edition of SmackDown and the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. Unfortunately, the show temporarily went off the air due to streaming issues on Netflix.
The show froze during the opening segment that featured Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes ahead of their King of the Ring Final clash at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. The two superstars were present in the ring, about to address each other ahead of their match.
On X, the company shared an official statement, apologizing to international audiences watching tonight's SmackDown.
"To our international audiences watching #SmackDown on Netflix: We apologize for any technical difficulties and should be back up and running shortly," wrote WWE.
Check out the statement that was shared on X:
Superstars including John Cena and CM Punk are scheduled for tonight's episode of SmackDown. The two superstars will headline tomorrow's Night of Champions Premium Live Event with Cena defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against his long-term rival. Last week, Cena took out Punk after his match against R-Truth and delivered a pipebomb, while The Second City Saint was laid out after being put through a table.
SmackDown will also feature three marquee championship matches, with The Street Profits defending the WWE Tag Team Championship against The Wyatt Sicks and Zelina Vega defending the Women's United States Championship against Giulia. Tiffany Stratton is also scheduled to defend the WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing Match.
As of this writing, the Netflix stream is back up with Jimmy Uso facing JC Mateo.
