  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Charlotte Flair
  • WWE sends a warning to Charlotte Flair during SmackDown; The Queen responds

WWE sends a warning to Charlotte Flair during SmackDown; The Queen responds

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Feb 22, 2025 03:02 GMT
Charlotte Flair (via WWE
Charlotte Flair (via WWE's X handle)

Charlotte Flair has sent a message responding to WWE's warning to her on X/Twitter. WWE warned The Queen about Tiffany Stratton coming for her crown at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

On tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton addressed Charlotte's challenge at The Show of Shows. Stratton wasn't happy over Flair challenging her when she was down and out in the middle of the ring.

Stratton then declared she was coming for Charlotte Flair's spot as the number one girl in the company. WWE shared a post soon after, warning Flair about Tiffany's intentions.

"Tiffany Stratton is coming for your crown Charlotte Flair."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Flair responded to the post, stating whenever she has seen Stratton she has been on the floor.

"I don’t need to be “the girl” when I’m already THE woman. Also, every time I see her she’s on the floor— 😂"

Check out the exchange below:

Ad

Flair won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match to earn an opportunity at Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Title. She had been out of action for over a year due to an injury she suffered in a match on SmackDown in late 2023.

Many fans are unhappy over Flair getting a big win immediately following her return. They are rooting for Tiffany Stratton to beat Flair at 'Mania and retain her WWE Women's Title on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी