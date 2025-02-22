WWE sends a warning to Charlotte Flair during SmackDown; The Queen responds

Charlotte Flair has sent a message responding to WWE's warning to her on X/Twitter. WWE warned The Queen about Tiffany Stratton coming for her crown at WrestleMania 41.

On tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton addressed Charlotte's challenge at The Show of Shows. Stratton wasn't happy over Flair challenging her when she was down and out in the middle of the ring.

Stratton then declared she was coming for Charlotte Flair's spot as the number one girl in the company. WWE shared a post soon after, warning Flair about Tiffany's intentions.

"Tiffany Stratton is coming for your crown Charlotte Flair."

Flair responded to the post, stating whenever she has seen Stratton she has been on the floor.

"I don’t need to be “the girl” when I’m already THE woman. Also, every time I see her she’s on the floor— 😂"

Check out the exchange below:

Flair won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match to earn an opportunity at Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Title. She had been out of action for over a year due to an injury she suffered in a match on SmackDown in late 2023.

Many fans are unhappy over Flair getting a big win immediately following her return. They are rooting for Tiffany Stratton to beat Flair at 'Mania and retain her WWE Women's Title on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

