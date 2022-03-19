WWE to change WrestleMania plans for Randy Orton and Riddle

According to the latest reports, WWE is on course to add a twist to the WrestleMania 38 match between RK-Bro and The Street Profits.

Randy Orton and Riddle, known as RK-Bro, recently won the RAW Tag Team Championships by defeating Alpha Academy and Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins. RK-Bro ended the 56-day run of previous champions Alpha Academy with the win.

It was reported that Orton and Riddle would be heading to WrestleMania 38 to defend their titles against The Street Profits. But the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggests WWE is planning to make the match a three-way encounter. The team to be added to the mix would be that of Chad Gable and Otis, Alpha Academy:

“The key new stuff is an Usos Smackdown tag team title defense against Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs and a RAW tag team title defense, which has been announced as Randy Orton & Riddle vs. The Street Profits, but will be adding Chad Gable & Otis to make it a three-way.”

Chad Gable comments on receiving a mid-air RKO from Randy Orton

Alpha Academy member Chad Gable said he'd never be on the receiving end of a mid-air RKO again.

Gable was caught mid-air by The Viper while attempting a moonsault on the March 10 episode of RAW. Appearing on WWE's The Bump, Gable pointed out he has already started training to avoid such incidents:

"That was not awesome. It was ridiculous in the sense that it is never going to happen again. Because immediately back to the tape study, we took care of it. We have been training our necks. We are even training to avoid that and it will not be repeated because the master does not make the same mistake twice. Thank You!" (from 23:15 onwards)

WWE @WWE



@RandyOrton The greatest RKO of all time? The greatest RKO of all time? @RandyOrton https://t.co/3C2TzRAZYV

What do you think of WWE's new plans for the tag team championships? Sound off below!

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh