"They are going to love what they see" - WWE set designer says fans will enjoy WrestleMania 37 set

WWE veteran set designer Jason Robinson has revealed that viewers and fans in attendance at WrestleMania 37 will love the set up of the show in Raymond James Stadium.

Robinson has been working for WWE as part of the company's production crew since 1995. Before being promoted to a lighting designer in 1997 and then WrestleMania set designer, he was in charge of the lighting console.

Jason Robinson designed many iconic stage sets, such as the South Beach hotel at WrestleMania 24, the Mardi Gras mask at WrestleMania 34, and the phenomenal theme park set at 'Mania 33 in Orlando, Florida.

During an interview with Metro, Jason Robison explained what fans can expect from this year's WrestleMania stage.

"A lot of sports fans around the world have just seen the [Raymond James] Stadium, so they know what it looks like. Now it’s our turn. We’re going in there to do something different. I don’t think it matters whether fans are seeing it again after the Super Bowl or for the first time with WWE, they are going to love what they see."

Just like last year's event, WrestleMania 37 is pirate-themed, since the show will take place in Raymond James Stadium which is home to Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Many WWE fans are hoping to see a giant pirate ship as part of the stage set. WWE Superstar Kevin Owens also vowed to jump off the ship at the Shows of Shows.

History will be made at WWE WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania is around the corner

WWE WrestleMania is the biggest spectacle in all of professional wrestling. Fans will finally be able to attend the two-night event where they'll get to witness their favorite WWE Superstars in action live for the first time in over a year.

Many big names such as The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, and John Cena aren't scheduled to be a part of the show. However, we will still be in for a treat as Bianca Belair will clash with Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

At the same time, AJ Styles looks to become a Grand Slam Champion by capturing the RAW Tag Team Championships with his bodyguard Omos.

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns will also collide with WWE Hall of Famer Edge for the Universal Championship. With all this and more, WrestleMania will be an event that fans can't miss.