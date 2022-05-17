WWE set to go head to head with The Rock in the fall of 2022

Friday nights for professional wrestling on television are about to get a lot more crowded this fall as The Rock will go head-to-head with WWE SmackDown.

NBC announced that not only has The Rock's sitcom Young Rock been renewed for a third season, but it's moving to Friday nights at 8:30 PM and will compete with WWE SmackDown on FOX.

The network posted a press release today announcing their slate of fall programming, a segment of which can be seen below:

NEW YORK - May 16, 2022 - On the heels of another season as #1 in the key 18-49 demo, the network announces a fall schedule featuring dominant fan-favorites, new original series and tentpole event programming. All network shows will stream next-day, exclusively on Peacock.

Under the entry for Fridays, NBC has listed the third season of "Young Rock" at 8:30 p.m. EST, which puts it in direct competition with the first hour of WWE SmackDown:

FRIDAY: Peyton Manning quarterbacks Friday nights with the return of 8 p.m. game show "Capital One College Bowl," timed perfectly to football season, and leading into Friday's #1 newsmagazine, "Dateline NBC." In November, the laughs begin with George Lopez's family comedy "Lopez vs. Lopez" at 8 p.m., teeing up the third season of Dwayne Johnson bio-series "Young Rock" at 8:30 p.m.

You can check out the full press release here.

Will The Rock wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39?

As The Rock's popularity in Hollywood continues to rise to even greater heights, the WWE Universe is hopeful that he'll step away from it for a few months in order to get in the ring with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

This match was even teased on "Young Rock" earlier this season, so if it doesn't end up happening next year, you can bet that the WWE Universe will be extremely disappointed.

What do you think of Rock's show on NBC going head-to-head with WWE SmackDown this fall? Will The Great One step into the ring with The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

