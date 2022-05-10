WWE is set to go head-to-head with UFC in the summer

It doesn't appear that WWE is avoiding competing with the UFC as it might have in the past.

Previously, Vince McMahon has rarely gone head-to-head with Dana White in the pay-per-view competition, as it would liekly end up eating into the bottom line of both companies.

But apparently, this mindset has changed, as the company's upcoming stadium shows in July with Money in the Bank and SummerSlam will both be going up against UFC pay-per-views.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer broke down the competition between the two companies. He also described how running against UFC now won't hurt McMahon's promotion nearly as much as it would have before.

"It’s interesting because July 2nd and July 30th there’s going to be a big UFC pay-per-view. The second, especially. It’s a big UFC against a stadium WWE, head-to-head, same city," Dave Meltzer said. "[On the] 30th, they’re in different cities, but still a head-to-head pay-per-view. It’s not like years ago where this would’ve been death to WWE. The same weekend used to hurt WWE badly, but the same night would’ve, I don’t want to say killed them, but it would’ve taken probably 15-20% off. Maybe more. Now, a WWE pay-per-view is not a money expenditure." [H/T: Thirsty for News]

How will WWE do going head-to-head with the UFC this summer?

Not only will Money in the Bank be going head-to-head with UFC 276 on July 2, but both events will be taking place in the same city, Las Vegas.

Money in the Bank will emanate from Allegiant Stadium, while UFC 276 will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena.

It will be interesting to see if one event will prevent the other from selling out on July 2. We'll find out soon enough.

