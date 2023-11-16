WWE set to host Backlash 2024 in France

WWE will be hosting the Backlash 2024 Premium Live Event in France. This will be the company's first-ever major show in the country.

In 2023, WWE hosted numerous international premium live events. Backlash was held in Puerto Rico earlier this year, featuring prominent superstars like Bad Bunny, Zelina Vega, Brock Lesnar, and others.

Taking to social media, WWE confirmed that Backlash 2024 will emanate from the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines. The show will take place on May 4.

"BREAKING: #WWEBacklash France will be the first-ever WWE Premium Live Event to be held in France, emanating from @ldlc_arena in Lyon-Decines on Saturday, May 4, 2024!" announced WWE.

Last year, WWE hosted Clash at the Castle in the UK, headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre. In August 2024, the company will also head to Germany for Bash in Berlin.

Earlier this year, the company hosted WWE Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad, India. The show featured significant names, including John Cena, Seth Rollins, and Rhea Ripley.

It remains to be seen which superstars will compete at next year's Backlash Premium Live Event in France.

