WWE set to make a grand return to the UK in 2023 for Money in the Bank premium live event

WWE has confirmed its return to the UK. The promotion will host the Money in the Bank premium live event in London this year.

Taking to Twitter, WWE confirmed that the 2023 Money in the Bank show would take place at The O2 Arena on July 1st.

This will be the first time the Stamford-based company will return to the UK since last year's Clash at the Castle premium live event.

Check out WWE's announcement below:

WWE @WWE #MITB



BREAKING: WWE Money in the Bank will take place at @TheO2 Arena in London on Saturday, July 1, as first reported by @MailSport

WWE presented its UK fanbase with numerous high-profile matches at last year's Clash at the Castle show in Cardiff, Wales.

The premium live event was headlined by Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Boxing veteran Tyson Fury also got himself involved in the show. The Intercontinental Championship match between Gunther and Sheamus was one of the biggest highlights of an eventful evening in the UK.

Drew McIntyre @DMcIntyreWWE



The fans in the UK deserved another show.



The fans in the UK home get another show.



The fans in the UK demanded another show. The fans in the UK deserved another show. It's time. It's Money in the Bank!

Last year's MITB premium live event saw Austin Theory win the Men's Ladder Match. The Women's Ladder Match was won by Liv Morgan, who cashed in on her briefcase and dethroned Ronda Rousey on the same night.

Who do you think will be the participants for the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches in 2023? Name your picks in the comment section below.

