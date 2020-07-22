WWE set to make 'huge' announcement on NXT this week

As confirmed by the official website, WWE NXT General Manager William regal is set to make a big announcement on the show this week. WWE have not yet shared any other detail about the upcoming announcement but they have asserted that it will be huge for the brand.

Currently, no WWE NXT feud needs an interference from the authority in particular. Hence, the impending announcement has generated more interest amidst the fans who are curious to know more Regal's sudden plan to address the WWE Universe. It will be interesting to see what the Black and Gold brand has in store for the fans.

What's happening in WWE NXT right now?

WWE NXT's biggest storyline at the moment revolves around Keith Lee's double championship. He locked horns with Adam Cole in the main event of brand's 'The Great American Bash' with both their titles on the line. This Winner Takes All match saw Keith Lee winning both the titles to close the show.

One of the Superstars who immediately celebrated Keith lee's iconic achievement on WWE NXT was Dominic Dijakovic. The two have had a great rivalry in the past and they are now quite supportive of each other. Keith Lee addressed their relationship on the previous episode of WWE NXT and admitted that his championship reign will have to go through Dijakovic. They squared off inside the ring last week and Lee picked the victory.

Another WWE Superstar who was caught eyeing the NXT Championshp is Karrion Kross. It is expected that he will soon challenge Keith Lee for one of the two titles -- the NXT Championship or the NXT North American Championship.

The Women's division of WWE NXT saw Io Shirai successfully defend her title against Tegan Nox after a brutal match. But the latter's celebration was cut short when she walking backstage as Dakota Kai had other plans for the champion.

Kai kicked Io Shirai to make a statement and she will most likely be the next person to challenge Shirai for the NXT Womens Championship. It is important to note that Tommaso Ciampa recently used his social media platforms to post a motivational message. He insisted that he wants to be at his best once again and that will be his only goal moving forward.

As for the Undisputed Era, none of the members from the infamous stable have a title on them. It will be interesting to see what will be their next move on WWE NXT.