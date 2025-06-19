WWE set to make a huge change to LA Knight's career after failing to win Money in the Bank (Exclusive)

LA Knight has been embroiled in a feud with Seth Rollins ever since he failed to win the Money in the Bank briefcase for the third year in a row. A new report has revealed a huge change that could be made to his career very soon.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC discussed the immediate future of LA Knight in WWE. According to them, those within WWE want to make a huge change to his career, switching him over to the Monday Night RAW roster.

While it wasn't confirmed, JoeyVotes suggested that Netflix has been trying to give WWE direct input into their programming, and having The Megastar on the show could suggest that some within Netflix hope he might be able to move the needle a bit.

A surprising stat about LA Knight and RAW

Despite LA Knight making numerous appearances on RAW, appearing as recently as the 16th June episode, there is one stat about his career that might shock you: the fact that he has only competed in two matches on the red brand.

In case you were wondering, the first match happened two years ago on the road to WrestleMania 39, specifically on 13th March, 2023. On that night, he lost to The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, who was coming off the heels of an incredible Royal Rumble win (a feat he would repeat the following year).

Knight's second match on RAW was last year in February 2024, when he defeated Ivar of The War Raiders in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Although Knight has primarily been a SmackDown star throughout his time on the main roster, it's surprising that he's competed so few times on RAW, especially because WWE isn't currently as stringent about roster exclusivity.

Many fans might agree that The Megastar moving to RAW could be the move that revitalizes his WWE career. As of now, it's still not known when the WWE Draft will be held this year. If it is, it could be the catalyst for his career refresh.

