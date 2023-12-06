WWE set to make major changes to regular schedule

WWE is all set to make major changes to its regular schedule as the year 2023 is coming to a close.

The Stamford-based company's regular schedule is quite stacked. WWE organizes three televised shows, RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, every week. Additionally, a premium live event also takes place every month. Many international and non-televised events are also held throughout the year.

Speaking at the UBS Global Media And Communication Conference, TKO President Mark Shapiro opened up about the possibility of cutting down on non-televised events.

Shapiro stated that organizing more events is good for the company's long-term growth, as it helps in building the audience. But cutting out some of the non-televised shows would also help the wrestling promotion push their margins up.

"WWE has over 300 events a year, with 170 televised. There is probably, while all those other superstars events, there is a reason to have them because it's good for the brand, we're building the audience, we're putting them on C and D counties, so we're really stretching the brand and amassing a greater array of eyeballs for all demos, it's good for our long-term growth. For a margin perspective, they are dilutive. There are probably opportunities, as we go through our efficiencies and synergies, to cut back those non-televised events, which will, of course, push our margin up. We're going through that exercise now," Mark Shapiro said. [H/T Fightful]

WWE is set to organize more premium live events overseas

WWE has made massive strides in building a bigger audience through international events this year. In addition to the non-televised events, the wrestling promotion is keen on organizing premium live events outside of the United States.

The Stamford-based company organized multiple premium live events on foreign soil this year, including Elimination Chamber in Canada, Money in the Bank in England, Crown Jewel, and Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, and one may even consider Backlash held in Puerto Rico.

For 2024, World Wrestling Entertainment has already announced three premium live events in addition to the two Saudi PLEs to take place internationally. The first event is the Elimination Chamber, scheduled to be held at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia in February.

The Backlash 2024 will air from France in May. The wrestling promotion introduced a new premium live event for their calendar earlier this year. The event, named Bash in Berlin, will take place in Germany in August.

