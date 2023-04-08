WWE set to rename popular SmackDown faction - Reports

Name changes in WWE are very commonplace. Multiple stars and factions have seen their names get changed in recent years. If reports are to be believed, the SmackDown faction Legado Del Fantasma will be renamed in the near future.

Legado Del Fantasma is led by Santos Escobar and comprises Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Zelina Vega, and associate member Rey Mysterio. The recently turned Hall of Famer presented everyone in the faction with an LWO shirt on a recent edition of SmackDown before WrestleMania 39.

It was recently reported by WRKD Wrestling that internal discussions have taken place which will lead to WWE transitioning Legado Del Fantasma away from their current name to LWO.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling Discussions have taken place which would see Legado Del Fantasma transition away from their old name and become known full time as the LWO. Discussions have taken place which would see Legado Del Fantasma transition away from their old name and become known full time as the LWO. https://t.co/5vIddFpezV

Legado Del Fantasma debuted on the main roster on the October 7, 2022, episode of SmackDown, with Zelina Vega replacing Elektra Lopez. The group attacked Hit Row during their entrance, debuting as heels. They turned face when they began helping Rey Mysterio against the Judgement Day.

The faction played a vital role on Night One of WrestleMania 39 as they helped the Master of the 619 in taking down Dominik Mysterio.

Rey Mysterio and Bad Bunny got beat up on WWE RAW

Bad Bunny was involved in WWE WrestleMania 39 when he helped Rey Mysterio in his match against Dominik Mysterio.

The Grammy award-winning artist was also involved on RAW. Rey Mysterio challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship. The champion defeated the challenger after Dominik and Damian Priest distracted the former WWE Champion, allowing Austin Theory to pick up the win.

Dominik proceeded to attack his father with punches after the match upon Damian Priest's instructions. He proceeded to confront Bad Bunny, but the latter dropped Dominik. The Archer of Infamy got involved, slamming Bad Bunny over the ringside barrier.

The singer tried to fight back, but the numbers game proved too much for him. Dominik cleared the announcers' desk, and Damian Priest chokeslammed Bad Bunny through the table as Dominik hammered his father a bit more inside the ring to close out the segment.

Bad Bunny has previously shown that he has what it takes to be a wrestler. He teamed up with Priest to take on John Morrison and The Miz at WrestleMania 37. It is possible that we will see him wrestle in an official match in WWE again soon.

