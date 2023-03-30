WWE sets new record ahead of WrestleMania 39

WWE WrestleMania 39 will feature several sponsorships meant to be an augmented reality experience, according to senior vice president and head of global sales and partnerships, Craig Stimmel.

Over the years, the Stamford-based promotion has had a number of match sponsorships. For example, the Lumberjack match at WrestleMania Backlash 2021 to promote Army Of The Dead, and most recently, the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble earlier this year.

In an interview with the Associated Press News, Craig Stimmel revealed that WWE has set a new record with $20 million deals on sponsorships. The company will look to incorporate these in a multitude of ways.

Stimmel said WWE will incorporate corporate brands into this year’s WrestleMania in a multitude of ways, including a match sponsorship, a “blurring of the fourth wall” between what home viewers see vs. what live audience members observe, and an augmented reality experience.

Will Cody Rhodes dethrone The Tribal Chief at SoFi Stadium in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39?

Cody Rhodes has worked his way up the ladder since his return to WWE last year on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Only three days remain ahead for The American Nightmare before the biggest night of his career.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, wrestling veteran Booker T predicted that there is a possibility that we will witness the crowning of a new world champion at WrestleMania 39 in SoFi Stadium, but backed it up by adding that he would not bet on it:

"Highly likelihood we get a new champion. I'm not guaranteeing or anything. I wouldn't bet the house or anything like that," Booker T said. "But the ramifications of that happening is huge, in so many different ways. The ramifications, man, the shock waves that that will send through this business, the ripple effect that will be felt around the wrestling world, it could be huge. Let's just say that." [1:25:00 onwards]

