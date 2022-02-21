WWE sets "no limitations" for WrestleMania pitches - Reports

New reports seem to confirm that WWE is setting "no limitations" in its pitches for the upcoming Wrestlemania 38.

The show's card is already looking stacked with a title vs. title match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar announced, plus a showdown between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship, and even a rumored in-ring return from "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, but WWE doesn't seem to want to stop at just that.

They even announced that The Undertaker would be inducted into the Hall of Fame over WrestleMania weekend.

In a recent report from RingsideNews, it has been noted that some crazy ideas could be being bounced around the creative team in Vince McMahon's attempts to make WrestleMania 38 as big as possible.

"We were given an example as absurd as “Hulk Hogan vs Linda McMahon” as something that someone will likely suggest to illustrate how anything is up for discussion at this point. Again, we must stress that nothing is off the table." the report said (H/T RingsideNews)

Other planned attractions include the recently confirmed RAW Women's Championship match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair and a rumored Intercontinental title bout between Jackass star Johnny Knoxville and Sami Zayn.

WWE locked in some WrestleMania matches at Elimination Chamber

When Brock Lesnar emerged from the Men's Elimination Chamber match as WWE Champion, the showdown between him and Reigns, with both his own title and the Universal Championship on the line, was finally made official.

Also confirmed was the RAW Women's Championship match, as Becky Lynch defeated Lita, meaning she will head into WrestleMania as champion to face Women's Elimination Chamber match-winner Bianca Belair, who was long due an opportunity.

