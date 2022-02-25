×
WWE announces the official date for Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will compete on WrestleMania Sunday
Prityush Haldar
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Feb 25, 2022 11:38 PM IST
WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will face-off against each other in a title-unification bout on WrestleMania Sunday.

Lesnar and Reigns have been at each other's throats ever since the Beast made his return at SummerSlam last year. The two men met at Crown Jewel, where Reigns barely held on to the Universal title.

The two stars were again set to face off at WWE Day 1, but the Head of the Table tested positive for COVID-19 and could not compete. Lesnar won the WWE title at the event. The war of attrition between the two men became even more bitter when Reigns cost Lesnar his match against Bobby Lashley.

In a recent tweet, WWE made it official that Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar is slated for April 3. The die was cast for an epic encounter at The Showcase of Immortals when Lesnar won the Royal Rumble match and punched his ticket to WrestleMania.

In the week following the Rumble, Lesnar announced that he would face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. The Beast Incarnate also won the WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber, making the clash a title vs. title affair.

BREAKING NEWS: @WWERomanReigns and @BrockLesnar's Title for Title, Winner Take All Match is officially slated for #WrestleMania Sunday. ms.spr.ly/6015wTYUS https://t.co/2HquXyjMk5

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will sign the contract on SmackDown

The two Champions will come face-to-face on SmackDown this week for the contract signing of their clash at WrestleMania.

Tomorrow night on #SmackDown ✍️ @WWERomanReigns and @BrockLesnar sign #WrestleMania Winner Take All contract. @HeymanHustle 🙌 @SamiZayn celebrates his #ICTitle victory👊 @DMcIntyreWWE vs. @MadcapMoss in a #WWEChamber rematch 👉 ms.spr.ly/6013wT8Z7 https://t.co/1UIP8nYR8j

This week on RAW, Lesnar confronted his former advocate Paul Heyman. While Heyman informed the Beast that he would have to defend his title at Madison Square Garden, Lesnar told Heyman that he would be in Hershey, PA, for SmackDown this week to square off with the Tribal Chief.

Do you think the contract signing will descend into chaos on the blue brand? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Anirudh
हिन्दी