As confirmed in the latest NXT injury report, this week of the Black and Gold brand saw two former Champions sustain injuries. WWE recently provided an update on the injuries sustained by Adam Cole and Rhea Ripley during the show last night.

As per the report, former NXT Champion Adam Cole suffered 'undisclosed injuries' after being on the receiving end of a Punt kick from Pat McAfee. While it was revealed that no further details about his injury are available for sharing at the moment, a match between him and Pat McAfee has been confirmed at NXT Takeover: XXX.

In addition to Adam Cole, the NXT injury report also provided an update on former NXT Champion Rhea Ripley. She was busted open during her match against Dakota Kai and fans were curious to know what happened after the show went off-air.

As reported now, Rhea Ripley did take a serious blow to her nose, which caused her to bleed profusely. However, her nose isn't broken, and she has been medically cleared to compete.

WWE also confirmed that NXT Superstar Dexter Lumis sustained a serious injury in his ankle. As a result, he will no longer be a part of the Ladder Match that would crown the new NXT North American Champion at NXT Takeover: XXX.

What's next for Adam Cole and Rhea Ripley in WWE?

Adam Cole arguably had the greatest run as the NXT Champion in the Black and Gold brand's history. His long title reign came to an end after he was defeated by Keith Lee in a 'Winner Takes All' match.

Following that, Cole was involved in a surprising segment with Pat McAfee when he was infuriated during his appearance on McAfee's show. Cole took offence when Pat McAfee brought up how 'Adam Cole is of small size' as compared to usual champions in WWE.

This further led to an altercation between both of them on NXT which ended with Adam Cole taking a blow to his head. Following that, Triple H sanctioned a match between Adam Cole and Pat McAfee for the upcoming NXT Takeover PPV.

As for Rhea Ripley, she locked horns with Dakota Kai in hopes to win back her momentum on the Black and Gold brand. The two Superstars were engaged in a brutal encounter that ended with Ripley losing the match. Fortunately, she didn't sustain a serious injury and will continue to compete inside the ring in the coming weeks.