WWE shares update on how long Cody Rhodes will be away from the ring

WWE recently announced that RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes is expected to be out of in-ring action for the next nine months.

The American Nightmare recently underwent successful surgery for his torn pectoral muscle. Rhodes tore his pectoral muscle while training for his match at the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event.

Despite the injury, Rhodes competed against Seth Rollins at the event and emerged victorious. This was his third consecutive match at a premium live event against The Visionary.

Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes The doctor just repaired Cody's pectoral tendon which was torn completely off the bone. Successful surgery. He is on the road to recovery now. The doctor just repaired Cody's pectoral tendon which was torn completely off the bone. Successful surgery. He is on the road to recovery now.

On RAW this week, the second-generation superstar addressed fans following his match at Hell in a Cell. Rollins came out and stated that he respected Rhodes and his family. The two men shook hands as Rollins walked out of the ring. While The American Nightmare made his exit, The Visionary assaulted Rhodes from behind with a sledgehammer.

During the latest edition of SmackDown, WWE announced that Cody Rhodes will not be able to compete as he is on the road to recovery for the next nine months.

While Rhodes stated on RAW that the feud between the two men had come to an end from his side, it did not appear to be the same for Rollins.

It will be interesting to see whether Rhodes returns to continue his feud against Seth Rollins or picks a new opponent entirely.

Everyone at Sportskeeda wishes Cody Rhodes a healthy and speedy recovery.

Could Cody Rhodes rise to the level of his legendary father? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far