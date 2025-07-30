WWE had a shocking idea for the 2025 Royal Rumble winner

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event was full of twists and turns. The two marquee battle royal matches for men and women were standouts with a lot of action. While the Men's Royal Rumble match saw Jey Uso emerge victorious, Charlotte Flair came out on top in the women's contest.

Ad

Had WWE entertained a pitch from one of its writers, fans could have seen a surprising winner with a shocking twist. Netflix's docuseries WWE: Unreal premiered on July 29 and pulled back the curtain on the company's creative process. Fans got an insight into the writers' room and how ideas come together.

During the third episode of the series, fans could see the team debating who should win the Women's Royal Rumble Match this year. While names like Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair were unsurprisingly mentioned, WWE writer Ed Koskey made an interesting pitch.

Ad

Trending

"You get entrant 29 in there. They come in, there’s [sic] only two women, they end up doing a double elimination. So whoever is number 30 automatically wins. Chelsea Green (...) walks down, wins the Royal Rumble," Koskey said as the other officials in the room had a chuckle. [From 26:00 onwards]

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

Ad

As he listened to the idea, Triple H nodded with a smile before saying they would "figure something out." The fact that this idea wasn't dismissed right off the bat suggests it might have been considered.

Triple H and WWE eventually went with giving Charlotte Flair her second Rumble win. The Queen last eliminated Roxanne Perez to earn a world title match at WrestleMania 41. As for Chelsea Green, she entered the match at number five before being accidentally eliminated by Secret Hervice member Piper Niven.

Ad

WWE: Unreal revealed why Chelsea Green was chosen as the first-ever Women's United States Champion

Earlier in the same episode, Chelsea Green was featured heavily as she talked about her injury and comeback. Viewers then got to see her become the first-ever Women's United States Champion after defeating Michin.

Triple H discussed why the creative team went with Green as the first champion.

Ad

"Why make Chelsea Green the US Champion in [sic] this moment? There's an old Maya Angelou saying, 'People don't remember what you say. They don't remember the things you do. They remember how you make them feel.' Whatever we're doing with her right now and whatever she's doing on screen to deliver it is starting to captivate people, and they're starting to get behind her. When you find somebody that kind of gets that feel, it's the right time." [From 18:00 onwards]

Ad

The unique pitch to have Chelsea Green win the Royal Rumble didn't come to fruition, but she remains a popular figure backstage and among fans.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE: Unreal on Netflix and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More