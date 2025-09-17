WWE shockingly leave out major part of NXT history during Homecoming

WWE NXT Homecoming is set to take place tonight. However, the brand omitted a big part of its history tonight.NXT served as a breeding ground for rising WWE stars for the past couple of years. The brand has seen some amazing talent come through over the years, like Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Undisputed Era, and many more. Tonight, NXT returns to Full Sail University, where it all began. Before the black and silver brand moved to the Performance Center, several episodes of NXT took place at Full Sail University. Hence, this episode was aptly named Homecoming.As a result, tonight's show kicked off with an opening package showcasing the show's history from the very beginning. The package featured several past and current WWE stars like Seth Rollins, Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Roman Reigns, and many more. The package also featured James Storm, who only wrestled two matches for the promotion in 2015. However, Undisputed Era was nowhere to be seen in the video package.Undisputed Era consisted of Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong. The group dominated NXT from 2017 to 2021. At one point, they even held every major title in the men's division. Given their dominance, it is shocking that they were omitted from the video package.WWE has a big show planned for NXT HomecomingGiven that NXT is returning to Full Sail University after several years, the company has a big show planned for tonight. One of the most highly anticipated matches of the night is the Women's Tag Team Titles when Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defend against The Culling.Apart from this, Stephanie Vaquer, Rhea Ripley, and Lyra Valkyria are set to compete tonight against Fatal Influence. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams reunite tonight against DIY while Ethan Page defends his NXT North American Title against Tyler Breeze.It will be interesting to see what surprises NXT has planned for tonight.