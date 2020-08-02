WWE Shop makes a hilarious botch regarding Triple H official merchandise

Triple H has been with the WWE for 25 years. A few weeks back, the company celebrated The Game's illustrious career on an episode of WWE SmackDown. Triple H's celebration was held in an empty arena because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shawn Michaels joined the King of Kings before the show came to an abrupt end when the WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon walked out and ordered the backstage personnel to shut the lights.

WWE Shop's botch of Triple H's merchandise

WWE has made a hilarious botch on its official website. On WWE Shop, the company has written Triple H's name as Triple HHH. If this isn't a botch, it looks like WWE has spelt Triple H's name with nine H's.

Triple HHH?

Triple H in WWE

In his 25-year career, Triple H has held almost every Championship that the company has introduced. He is a Grand Slam Champion who has held the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on thirteen occasions. Triple H's latest run as WWE Champion came when he returned at Royal Rumble 2016.

At Royal Rumble 2016, Roman Reigns was forced to defend his WWE Championship in the Royal Rumble match. Triple H entered as the unannounced thirtieth entrant. The King of Kings eliminated Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose to win the Royal Rumble match and the WWE Championship.

Now, Triple H makes sporadic appearances on WWE TV. His last televised match was against Randy Orton at WWE Super ShowDown. The Game lost that match to The Viper.

Triple H has transitioned into the role of Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development quite easily. He now runs the NXT brand and has added brought in so many talented athletes to the WWE.

One of the most surprising moments of Triple H's WWE career in 2019 was when he led the NXT invasion before Survivor Series that year. At the event, the NXT brand dominated the show, walking out with the most wins.

WWE fans missed Triple H at this year's WrestleMania. The Game always has elaborate entrances planned for the event, but he didn't participate at the event.