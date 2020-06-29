WWE shot down the idea of revamping Vince McMahon's vintage talk show

WWE commentator Corey Graves revealed the backstage response to the idea.

He wanted to host the show alongside WWE presenter Renee Young

Will WWE bring back Vince McMahon's old show?

WWE commentator Corey Graves recently hosted Renee Young on WWE's 'After the Bell' podcast that gave us a lot of exciting stories. Both Graves and Young opened up about their experiences and shared their opinions about their work with the WWE Universe.

During the conversation, Corey Graves went on to reveal that he had a pitched an idea of him and Renee Young doing a morning show for WWE. His intention was to either host a morning show alongside Renee Young or to bring back Tuesday Night Titans.

Talking about his idea, Corey Graves said, "Here's my hamfisted attempt at us pitching for our morning show or bringing back Tuesday Night Titans.

Renee Young seemed excited about the idea and immediately responded by saying,

"Oh my God. Why does that not exist? Why is there no Tuesday Night Titans? I don't understand. Am I talking to the wrong people? Do we need a better pitch?"

Corey Graves further went on to say that the idea never came into work. He revealed that he also had concept photos which he used backstage to push his pitch, but it didn't turn into any sort of discussion.

"We got those great photos when we were on the set of Main Event that I still have none other than the one you sent. You posted one, but I haven't seen those legit ones."

Renee Young then said,

"What do you we have to do to get that show? That's the dream."

For those who don't know about 'Tuesday Night Titans', it was a talk-show produced by WWE (then known as WWF0 between 1884 and 1886. The show starred Vince McMahon who would conduct in-character interviews with the Superstars.

If inane conversations between friends that go nowhere are your kind of thing, then this is for you! @ReneeYoungWWE is on @AfterTheBellWWE TODAY!https://t.co/8FKCm3ftYR pic.twitter.com/EA3JN1POGt — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) June 25, 2020

Renee Young and Corey Graves in WWE today

Ever since the brand split, Corey Graves has been on the SmackDown commentary panel alongside Michael Cole. Apart from that, he hosts 'After The Bell' podcast for the WWE Network -- a show that has seen several popular Superstars sharing the unpopular stories from the WWE locker room.

As for Renee Young, she is no longer working as a commentator for WWE. Up until recently, she was hosting WWE Backstage on FS1 Network alongside Booker T, but the channel has currently halted the production of the show.