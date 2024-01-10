WWE showed a different Rhea Ripley to the one that "comes out with the Judgment Day" on RAW, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley's most recent appearance on WWE RAW was quite different than her usual style, according to a veteran.

The Eradicator is one of the most captivating performers on the main roster today, grabbing the attention of fans as soon as she comes on-screen. Added to that, Mami is also a terrific worker inside the squared circle, which has enabled her to rise through the ranks quickly and win the Women's World Championship.

However, it is quite clear that Ripley lacked a strong storyline after becoming the champion. Rhea's part in The Judgment Day has also not elevated her stature lately. While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter mentioned that Ripley's last entrance showed a new side of her on WWE RAW.

"Rhea Ripley was such a master also of interviews that same night. A master of interviews. She came out and for the first time, we found the fans cheering her in a more fan-favorite type of style, not the Rhea Ripley that comes out with Judgment Day... This was a different tone to Rhea Ripley, and I absolutely loved it," Bill Apter said. [9:47 - 10:18]

You can watch the full podcast below:

As of now, what is next for Rhea Ripley down the line in WWE remains to be seen.

Who do you think will dethrone Rhea Ripley in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video.