WWE did not sign Kris Statlander because of a controversial tweet

AEW star Kris Statlander was close to signing a deal with WWE, but one of the tweets that she had made in the past proved to be a major obstacle in the deal. In the recent edition of the AEW Unrestricted Podcast, Statlander revealed that her social media posts from the past made it difficult for her to land a spot in the WWE roster.

Details about the tweet because of which WWE didn't sign her

As revealed by Statlander, there was an incident near her school where a suspicious man was spotted, and as a result, her college went in a lockdown. It was later revealed that the mean was just carrying an umbrella.

Following that, Statlander tweeted her reaction to the entire incident, and it included 'police' in it. As a result, her tweet was flagged, and even though she thought she had deleted it, the tweet popped up when WWE were doing their background check. This caused her deal with WWE to fall apart right before she signed.

"There was one tweet I made about how my old school got put on lockdown because police thought that a suspicious person was carrying a gun or a weapon at a gas station nearby the school. So my college went on lockdown, but it was just a guy holding an umbrella, and because I mentioned police in the tweet, it got flagged and stuff like that."

"It's very strict. There was like a fire burn thing that got flagged one time. Yeah, it's very strict. So there was like a decent amount of thing that got flagged that was just like weird, just like out of context things [or] things that didn't make sense. So I explain like some of the stuff is stunt stuff. Some of the stuff is not really what you expect it, what you think it is. It just highlights words. It doesn't highlight the whole thing."

"So when I responded, and I was like, 'hey, everything that that you said was inappropriate was deleted. You shouldn't be able to find anything. This stuff was deleted.' I think I deleted it but like deleted it after I had already had submitted the background check, so it might have done. But that was just poor timing on my part." (h/t WrestlingInc)

Statlander concluded that her timing was bad, and even though her tweets were perceived in a way that was worse than what she had meant, she admitted to being inappropriate. Statlander also worked in WWE as an extra, and luckily for her, that experience combined with her other in-ring accolades helped her in signing in a deal with AEW.