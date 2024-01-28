WWE signing 27-year-old top star after surprise appearance and impressive performance at Royal Rumble last night must happen, urges veteran 

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan urged WWE to sign the TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace following her appearance at Royal Rumble last night.

The 27-year-old surprisingly entered the Women's Royal Rumble Match at number five last night. The TNA Knockouts World Champion lasted over 19 minutes and had several impressive spots with multiple superstars. However, she was eliminated by Bianca Belair.

During a recent episode of his Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan praised Grace and urged the Stamford-based company to sign her after seeing her quality and potential.

"She screams superstar, Jordynne Grace. I hope that WWE had to have seen what everybody else saw, her in the ring with the other women, and going why is she not under contract? Why we're not buying her a house, a car, whatever we have to do to get her here? Because she looked that good," he said. [10:46 - 11:05]

Matt Morgan praises WWE for putting Jordynne Grace over

During the same episode, Matt Morgan praised the commentators for putting Jordynne Grace over during the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Although Mickie James also entered the Women's Royal Rumble two years ago as the Knockouts World Champion, the wrestling veteran claimed Grace's situation was different since she did not have the roots James had in the Stamford-based company.

"[They put her over like a million bucks.] I thought very big, she's the Women's Champion. Like, good for Scott D'amore, whoever made that deal happen. And they'll say, 'Oh, it started with Mickie James when she was the TNA Knockouts Champ coming to the Rumble.' That's very different because Mickie had WWE roots. That's where she started. But to have Jordynne Grace there, who's never done anything in WWE and get put over the way she was, I was so excited because she deserves it. Oh my God! She's one of the few female talents that have done this from day one. And I love TNA, that's where I wrestled majority of my career, she's bigger than that, no disrespect to TNA. She needs to be in WWE," he said. [11:14 - 12:54]

Morgan pointed out that the reaction of the crowd to Grace was undeniable. He hoped that Triple H and the company's officials were impressed by her performance, urging them to sign her when her TNA contract expires

