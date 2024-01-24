WWE signing 31-year-old major star to revive the women's tag team division and give it more depth should happen, says Matt Morgan

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan urged WWE to sign Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) to revive the women's tag team division.

Mone spent nearly a decade as an active competitor in the Stamford-based company, during which she was one of the top female superstars. However, the former RAW Women's Champion walked out during an episode of the red brand in May 2022, and eventually left the promotion. She later wrestled in NJPW and Stardom before sustaining an injury that kept her out of action over the past few months.

The 31-year-old was reportedly in negotiations with both WWE and AEW. Rumors suggested her talks with the Stamford-based company failed due to financial disagreements. Nevertheless, Matt Morgan believes the promotion should re-sign Mone to add depth and revive its women's tag team division.

"They have to do something about the women's tag division. The crowd could not have been deader for that match (Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell on RAW), and it just depressed me for everyone involved. All those women are talented but the women's tag division is just the coldest it's ever been," Morgan's co-host Glenn Rubenstein said. "Well, another reason they get old girl Mercedes Mone to add more depth," the wrestling veteran responded. [23:24 - 23:44]

Mercedes Mone was the Women's Tag Team Champion before leaving WWE

In April 2022, Mercedes Mone and Trinity Fatu (Naomi) captured the Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania. The two top superstars held the title for 46 days before they were vacated following their walkout.

While reports suggest Mone is not close to returning to WWE, others claimed her former tag team partner and real-life close friend could make her comeback at Royal Rumble 2024.

At this point of time, there are chances of return of many stars, as the road to WrestleMania officially kicks off with the Royal Rumble weekend.

Mercedes Mone is currently one of the biggest free agents. Do you want to see her back in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

