The Black and Gold brand is about to get "Retro" as WWE have signed EVOLVE star Anthony Greene to an NXT contract.

After it was reported earlier this week that WWE have signed EVOLVE's Leon Ruff to an NXT contract, Sportskeeda can now confirm that "Retro" Anthony Greene has followed Ruff onto the Black and Gold brand.

At the beginning of July, WWE purchased EVOLVE and many signings were expected to follow. Well, it now seems like that latter part is coming to fruition, with several future Superstars ready to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Matt Riddle, Johnny Gargano, Keith Lee, Apollo Crews, Drew Gulak, Oney Lorcan and Ricochet, who have all previously worked with the promotion before signing with WWE.

I've been told WWE have signed EVOLVE talent "Retro" Anthony Greene, and that more names are likely to follow Greene and Leon Ruff by signing NXT contracts in the near future. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) August 1, 2020

Who is Anthony Greene?

The 26-year-old calls himself a "new school wrestler with an old school feel" and was trained by Ryan Waters and Spike Dudley.

Greene was heavily promoted as one of EVOLVE's biggest stars ahead of the WWE Network special one year ago that saw a lot of eyes turned onto the promotion.

Shortly after EVOLVE 131 aired on the WWE Network, Shotzi Blackheart signed with the company during EVOLVE 137, and a promo from Greene is still available to watch on WWE.com where he says he is going to do "everything he can" to get to the "pipeline" that is NXT.

With @BrandiWrestling at his side, @WWNEVOLVE's @retroag is a "new-school wrestler with an old-school feel" who happens to have the most spectacular fanny pack collection known to man.#EVOLVE131 streams THIS SATURDAY at 8 ET/5 PT on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/FMXHJNnq6x — WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2019

Who else may follow?

Advertisement

Another name who may soon follow "Retro" Anthony Greene to WWE is Curt Stallion, although we are told that isn't yet a done deal.

Stallion has a storied history with current SmackDown Superstar and EVOLVE alumni Matt Riddle, and was trained by Kyle O'Reilly, ACH, Jastin Taylor, and Michael Elgin.

As we mentioned, though, Stallion has not yet signed with WWE - but is one of many names who may very well follow Leon Ruff and "Retro" Anthony Greene onto the Black and Gold brand.