WWE signs independent talent Anthony Henry

Fans thought that Anthony Henry would be retiring from professional wrestling at the end of 2020. But when WWE comes knocking, you can't pass up on living your dream.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has confirmed Henry's WWE signing with multiple sources. He states that Henry is expected to head to the WWE Performance Center before eventually making his debut on the black and gold brand of WWE NXT.

Henry, who made his professional wrestling debut back in 2002, is now 36 years old, and some would say he is in the prime of his career.

He recently wrapped up his commitments with the independent wrestling company Premiere Wrestling Xperience over the weekend, having his farewell on the show after his match.

He later tweeted a lengthy message on Twitter saying goodbye to the promotion, with an additional message attached.

"With that being said, I am extremely proud of my matches last night, especially the last fight with @RealJDDrake. Once it drops, please go watch it. We left all out in the ring."

Anthony Henry will report to the WWE Performance Center before his NXT debut

Henry had a WWE tryout at the Performance Center back in December of 2019, which led to his eventual signing with the company.

It might have come sooner, but 2020 was a challenging year for professional wrestlers on the independent circuit. WWE wasn't going out of their way to make many new hires during a pandemic.

A few of Henry's past accomplishments include being EVOLVE Tag Team Champions with JD Drake, a two-time NWA Southern States Champion, and PWX World Heavyweight Champion.

Henry's last independent booking is with ACTION Wrestling on February 12 against Nolan Edward in Tyrone, Georgia. Following this match, Henry's WWE journey truly begins.