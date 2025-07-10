WWE signs new star to show

A new name has now signed with a WWE show. They have been touted as a massive star.
Tyra Mae Steele made her debut on the June 3 episode of NXT after winning LFG and had a match against Arianna Grace, where she even picked up the win. Unfortunately, the win wasn't enough for her to stay on the show. She went on to wrestle at a house show 10 days later in a multi-person tag match, but after that, she completely disappeared from WWE TV.
The star has now reappeared once again. She was part of tonight's episode of WWE EVOLVE. Tyra Mae Steele revealed that she is part of the brand. Stevie Turner, the General Manager, secured the position for her, and she is now permanently on the show. She wanted to wrestle for the title against the winner of the match between Kali Armstrong and Natalya, but Chantel Monroe and Kylie Rae both objected to it.
She hit Monroe with a German Suplex and laid her out. She stood tall, and next week will be facing the two stars in a Triple Threat match.
The new signing with Evolve after getting an NXT contract seems like a step back for the young star. However, Steele has plenty of time ahead of her and can rectify the situation.