WWE signs new star to show suddenly

WWE has now signed a new star to a show. They have made the decision recently.

WWE boasts a vast roster of stars and numerous shows at this time. Along with the usual RAW and SmackDown shows, they also have a weekly LFG show, the NXT show, the Evolve show, and even a Main Event. With all of this taking place, and the weekly Speed match on X, there is a need for a vast roster as well as the need for it to be kept fresh. Now, Dante Chen has moved to a new brand.

Several regular NXT stars have been moved to Evolve recently, but their appearances have been informal. Natalya has also appeared on the show. Now, though, a WWE star has signed a new deal with the brand. Evolve General Manager Stevie Turner revealed that Dante Chen had signed a contract with Evolve. He was pushed hard and fast early on, but his injuries stalled his growth on NXT TV.

Now, the star has been moved to the Evolve roster and is no longer a part of NXT. He may still make appearances, but the star will be representing Evolve going forward.

