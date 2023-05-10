WWE had sinister plans for 32-year-old star before drastic turn

WWE Superstar Mace was slated to play a far more evil role before landing a role in the Maximum Male Models faction.

The WWE Superstar, whose name is stylized as "ma.çé" in the comedic group alongside Mansoor and Maxxine Dupri, was previously a member of the RETRIBUTION alliance. The 32-year-old star then stayed a few months away from the spotlight while he awaited a new direction, only for ideas to be altered at the last minute.

In an interview with METRO, Mace revealed that he initially planned to return with a more sinister character before receiving a somewhat unexpected call.

Before joining the faction, the Stamford-based organization wanted him to work as a bounty hunter and executioner. Instead, Mace was presented with another option, teaming up with his real-life friend Mansoor and transforming into a male model.

"I was almost a cyberpunk mercenary, a bounty hunter, an executioner. Axe, hood, and all – there's concept art. They [WWE] gave me a call, and they were like, "All that stuff? Nah! What we're gonna do is you're going to be a male model now.' I said, 'Great! They said, 'You're going to do it with Mansoor,'" he said.

WWE @WWE



@MACEtheWRESTLER @suavemansoor The Maximum Male Models had some suggestions AND a special 5-Minute Pose just in time for #WWEBelfast The Maximum Male Models had some suggestions AND a special 5-Minute Pose just in time for #WWEBelfast! 🙌@MACEtheWRESTLER @suavemansoor https://t.co/l1KgGYRZfY

Mace spoke about his former WWE group RETRIBUTION

The 32-year-old and his RETRIBUTION companions, Mustafa Ali, T-Bar (Dijak), Reckoning (Mia Yim), and Slapjack (Shane Haste), were abandoned in a mysterious spot when the stable was split.

However, he was relieved to have finally landed on his feet in an act he enjoyed participating in.

"To be given this, to have been given attention and then have something they're listening to what we say, they're also seemingly invested in it. It's been great! I hope for all of my fellow RETRIBUTION mates to be in such a fulfilling position," Mace added. [H/T - METRO]

It remains to be seen if the Maximum Male Model member could shift his gimmick to a sinister side that was scrapped earlier.

What are your thoughts on Maximum Male Models' member current stint in the group? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes