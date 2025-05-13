WWE slammed for missing a golden opportunity with Randy Orton’s potential new rival (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about an interesting storyline featuring Randy Orton. The star recently challenged John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Cena and Orton renewed their rivalry at Backlash. The two stars went all out, destroying each other with the fate of the Undisputed WWE Title hanging in the balance. During the match, The Viper lost his cool, hitting RKOs on Nick Aldis and several other WWE officials.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out that Randy hit the RKO for the third time on Aldis at Backlash. He questioned why the Triple H-led creative team was not using that to build an angle between the two stars. The veteran writer explained that WWE's current booking was harming Aldis, making him look like an authority figure with no actual power.

"Nick Aldis took his third cutter from Randy Orton on Saturday. You think they're gonna do anything with that? So you have a GM, whatever his title is, that has no b*lls because he took three cutters. The guy is not gonna do anything?" [From 31:50 onwards]

At Backlash, Cena was able to walk out the winner after hitting a low blow and the title belt on Orton's head. It will be interesting to see if Randy Orton gets some retribution on his long-time rival in the coming weeks.

