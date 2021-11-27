WWE SmackDown confirms Battle Royal to determine Roman Reigns' next challenger tonight

WWE SmackDown will feature a crucial Battle Royal to determine Roman Reigns' next title challenger tonight.

Roman Reigns defeated WWE Champion Big E in the main event of Survivor Series 2021 on Sunday. He is now set to kickstart a new title feud which will be revealed tonight.

WWE @WWE #UniversalChampion @HeymanHustle



Who will emerge with an opportunity to unseat The Head of the Table? Find out tonight at 8/7c on



wwe.com/shows/smackdow… @WWERomanReigns ' next challenger will be determined in a #BlackFriday #BattleRoyal TONIGHT on #SmackDown Who will emerge with an opportunity to unseat The Head of the Table? Find out tonight at 8/7c on @FOXTV #UniversalChampion @WWERomanReigns' next challenger will be determined in a #BlackFriday #BattleRoyal TONIGHT on #SmackDown! @HeymanHustle Who will emerge with an opportunity to unseat The Head of the Table? Find out tonight at 8/7c on @FOXTV!wwe.com/shows/smackdow…

As confirmed on the WWE website, the Black Friday edition of the show will give a massive opportunity to multiple SmackDown superstars. The competitors are set to lock horns in Battle Royal, and the winner will get a chance to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

WWE has not yet revealed the participants for Battle Royal mentioned above. However, an earlier promo video for this week's SmackDown featured top names like Jeff Hardy, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, King Woods, Cesaro, and Happy Corbin on the list of potential opponents for the Tribal Chief.

It is worth noting that Drew McIntyre and Jeff Hardy are scheduled to go up against Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss in a tag team match. Interestingly, WWE also confirmed on Survivor Series that Brock Lesnar's indefinite suspension has now been lifted.

Paul Heyman reveals Roman Reigns' intentions for WWE SmackDown

During a recent interview, Paul Heyman shared Roman Reigns' intentions to improve WWE SmackDown every week. Wiseman Heyman asserted that his Tribal Chief's next goal is to make the show better than ever.

"The next goal for Roman Reigns is clear, and that is to be better tomorrow than he is today," said Heyman. "His goal is to be better in two weeks than he is next week, to make next week's SmackDown better than this week, and to make the SmackDown that airs in three weeks better than it is in two weeks."

Roman Reigns was one of two champions from WWE SmackDown to pick up a victory at Survivor Series pay-per-view. The blue brand suffered a crushing defeat in the battle for brand supremacy, losing 2-5 to RAW. The Universal Champion is now determined to raise standards on the blue brand, starting tonight.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Who would you like to see as Roman Reigns' next challenger on WWE SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below:

When we interviewed Queen Zelina, she had a fight with a current Champion off camera. Click here!

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for SmackDown tonight? Yes No 22 votes so far