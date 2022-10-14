Fatal 4-Way for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship set for WWE SmackDown; Bloodline member involved

WWE has announced a fatal four-way match for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, with the winner earning a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. Gunther will be waiting eagerly to see who he will face next in his dominant reign.

Sheamus was The Ring General's most recent challenger, losing out in a breathtaking IC Title match on last week's episode. He will face Karrion Kross, Ricochet, and Solo Sikoa for another opportunity at the belt.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps #SmackDown A fatal 4-way has been set tonight for an IC Title opportunity A fatal 4-way has been set tonight for an IC Title opportunity 🔥🔥🔥 #SmackDown https://t.co/mVvOIaK9mV

The latter two have been at odds lately, with Sikoa defeating Ricochet last week on SmackDown. The Bloodline member will be hungry for gold, especially after he was forced to give up his NXT North American Championship a week after winning it.

Meanwhile, Karrion Kross is riding a wave of momentum after defeating Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match at Extreme Rules. He and Scarlett could rule the blue brand, with a win tonight setting him on course for a mammoth clash against Gunther.

However, there is little doubt over who the crowd favorite will be. WWE fans will be cheering on Sheamus, who has recently come close to dethroning the Austrian. The Celtic Warrior even teamed with Butch and Ridge Holland to defeat Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci in a six-man tag team Donnybrook Match at Extreme Rules.

What else is planned for WWE SmackDown tonight?

WWE announced two matches for tonight's episode of SmackDown last week. Sami Zayn will represent The Bloodline in battle against The New Day's Kofi Kingston. Meanwhile, LA Knight is set to wrestle his first match on the main roster, taking on mån.sôör of Maximum Male Models.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble This will be the first wrestling match of LA Knight in 195 days. This will be the first wrestling match of LA Knight in 195 days. https://t.co/38oQNdIOZU

Also, Bray Wyatt will make his first appearance on WWE television since his epic return to the company at Extreme Rules. It will be interesting to see what he has in store for us and whether he reveals any potential allies tonight.

What do you think will happen on Friday Night SmackDown? Leave your predictions in the comments below!

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes