WWE SmackDown: Former Tag Team Champions pick up first televised win in nearly six months against The Viking Raiders

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 06, 2023 07:18 IST
The Viking Raiders suffered a big defeat on SmackDown
The Viking Raiders haven't been on a very good run lately, and they found themselves on the losing end again on SmackDown this week against newly-drafted SmackDown stars The O.C. In the process, the former RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson picked up their first televised win together in nearly six months.

While Gallows and Anderson have won matches in March, none were televised. Most of their wins have been in live events, and they have also competed in six-man tag team matches. As far as televised wins as a tag team goes, it's been a while, with the last win happening in December 2022.

This is likely because of the hiatus AJ Styles had to take for most of 2023 so far due to an injury. The former RAW Tag Team Champions have been tied to Styles for a while.

A victory too sweet! 🤘 The O.C. stand tall over The Viking Raiders on #SmackDown! https://t.co/YM7Ux3Eo2o

In what was a good match, Valhalla tried to help The Viking Raiders pick up the victory, but "Michin" Mia Yim was a big difference-maker as she helped The O.C. get the win. Ultimately, Gallows and Anderson delivered Magic Killer on Ivar for the win.

AJ Styles, meanwhile, was on commentary and let his intentions to face Roman Reigns be known.

Edited by Angana Roy
