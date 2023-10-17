WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis teases more trades 

The newly appointed General Manager of WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis, recently teased another superstar joining the SmackDown roster.

On the recent episode of the Friday Night Show, WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, welcomed Nick Aldis as the new General Manager of the blue brand. Aldis got into his work right away. The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion traded Kevin Owens to SmackDown in exchange for Jey Uso's move to RAW. It was a move that nobody saw coming. There were many speculations regarding the possible names for the trade. But The Prized Fighter's name surprised everyone.

Nick Aldis recently took to his Instagram stories to tease more such trades on the blue brand. He posted a photo of himself alongside Kevin Owens from the recent episode of Smackdown. Aldis wrote that the first trade under his regime was complete. The newly appointed General Manager also teased the possibility of similar moves in the future.

"First trade in the books...will there be more to come? #smackdown," he wrote.

Here is a screengrab of Nick Aldis' Instagram story:

A screengrab of Nick Aldis' Instagram story

Kevin Owen's move to SmackDown resulted in a split between him and long-time friend Sami Zayn. The two dethroned The Usos to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 39. The duo held the titles for 154 days before losing to Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day. The move to the blue brand marks the beginning of a new journey for the former Universal Champion in singles competition.

The reason why Kevin Owens was picked for the trade to WWE SmackDown

The announcement of Kevin Owens being traded to the blue brand raised a few eyebrows. It also raised questions about why Owens and Sami Zayn were split up.

Nonetheless, Nick Aldis cleared everything in a backstage interview. The new SmackDown GM stated that Jey Uso is a top-tier talent, and the blue brand needed another top-tier talent as his replacement. The former TNA star believes that Kevin Owens is the perfect fit.

"So, when I got to thinking about it, there are a lot of different moving parts, a lot of new ones, right now, but I felt like Kevin Owens met the criteria for a number of reasons. One, obviously, is that he is a very, very top-tier talent. But also, we are in a new season, and I feel like Kevin Owens is entering a new season of his career. Meaning that he has just come off an incredible run with Sami as the tag team champion, so I feel the time is right for him to look at singles competition again," he said.

