WWE SmackDown hit record low numbers last week 

According to reports, last week's episode of WWE's Friday Night SmackDown on Fox saw a huge dip in viewership.

Last week's episode of the blue brand featured some top moments, including a confrontation between the dominant Bloodline and RK-Bro. The show kicked off with Riddle registering a victory over Sami Zayn.

The episode also saw Sasha Banks and Naomi defeating Shayna Baszler and Natalya to retain the Women's Tag Team Championships. In another interesting segment, Happy Corbin brutally attacked Madcap Moss and forced him to leave the ring on a stretcher.

According to a report from Showbuzz Daily, the event had 1.893 million viewers, with a rating of 0.40 in the key 18-49 demographic. The previous episode of the blue brand had 1.998 million viewers, which marks a 5.3% dip for this week.

The numbers are not to be proud of for the brand as last week's show drew the second-lowest key demo rating of 2022 and the lowest audience since the July 2, 2021 episode.

Despite the inconsistent television ratings, this has been a year to be proud of so far for WWE. The company hit record numbers in the first quarter itself.

The promotion saw a 27 percent jump in its total revenue after live events returned post the coronavirus pandemic. WWE's biggest event, WrestleMania, also garnered record views last month, as it saw a 61% jump in viewership compared with 2021. This year's Show of Shows was made to be a two-night event that witnessed several memorable moments, including the in-ring return of Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Matches and segments like Cody Rhodes’ WWE return, Triple H's farewell speech and Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar (advertised as the biggest WrestleMania match of all time) also helped the promotion's cause. The 38th edition of the mega-event became Peacock’s second-most-watched live event after Super Bowl LVI.

How do you think the promotion will perform for the rest of the year? Sound off below!

Edited by Prem Deshpande