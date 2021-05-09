WWE SmackDown: May 7 episode viewership and ratings revealed as Cesaro earns title match

This week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw WWE roll back the years in a special "Throwback" edition. The show involved a few notable occurrences, including the return of Jimmy Uso.

It may have been a special episode, but what did SmackDown do in terms of ratings and viewership this week?

This week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown attracted an average of 2.157 million viewers to FOX. The figure is an increase from last week, where the episode averaged 1.923 million viewers.

Considering WWE showcased a special "Throwback" SmackDown on Friday, the rise in viewership shouldn't be surprising. The show attracted 2.147 million viewers in the first hour before the second hour saw a slight increase to 2.166 million.

Last week, the show pulled in 1.875 million viewers in hour one and 1.971 million in hour two. WWE should be pleased to see that viewership was on the up throughout the show, as it signals that fans weren't losing interest.

SmackDown is always relatively fast-paced and action-packed, which is why many members of the WWE Universe prefer Friday's broadcast to Monday Night RAW.

What happened on Friday's "Throwback" SmackDown?

In the all-important 18-49 demo, Friday Night SmackDown ranked at No. 2 for the night by boasting an average rating of 0.60 this week. That figure is also stronger than last week, where the 18-49 demo had a 0.50 rating.

With increased figures all-around, WWE must be satisfied with just over a week away from the first pay-per-view of the new cycle, WrestleMania Backlash.

Last night's "Throwback" SmackDown started with Jimmy Uso seemingly returning to align with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. However, Jimmy has thrown a spanner in the works by refusing to acknowledge The Tribal Chief.

He also helped Cesaro pick up a big win over Seth Rollins. The Swiss Superman will now challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania Backlash.

What are your thoughts on the "Throwback" edition of Friday Night SmackDown? Did you enjoy the retro feel, or do you think WWE could've done more to make it a bigger occasion? Sound off in the comments section below.