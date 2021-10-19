WWE SmackDown: October 15 episode viewership and ratings revealed as Sasha Banks wrestles Becky Lynch

Due to the MLB Playoffs, WWE SmackDown was moved to FS1 on Friday with a "Super Sized" edition of the blue brand, but how did it do in terms of viewership?

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown brought in 866,000 viewers, which is way down from last week's 2.147 million.

This week's episode of SmackDown aired on cable with FS1 instead of its usual slot on network television with FOX. The station change, the MLB Playoffs, and AEW had an impact on the blue brand's viewership this week.

Total: 866,000

P18-49: 0.24 rating (#3 among cable originals on Fri)AEW Rampage on TNT (10-11pm)

Total: 578,000

WWE SmackDown was the No.3 ranked show on cable Friday

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE SmackDown also dropped from last week from 0.52 to 0.24. With viewership and demo down while competing against the MLB and AEW, it's not a surprise that these numbers are reportedly a hot topic backstage at WWE RAW right now.

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown was on network television, so they didn't place it on cable. The episode on FS1 took the third spot on cable for the day, with ESPN's coverage of College Football taking the top two spots for the night.

WWE SmackDown opened up with an in-ring promo from The Rated-R Superstar Edge as he sat in the ring in a steel chair and hyped up his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel.

The final 30 minutes of WWE SmackDown saw Sasha Banks go one-on-one with SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, followed by the WWE Crown Jewel contract signing between Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

What did you think of WWE SmackDown on Friday? What was your favorite match or segment? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

