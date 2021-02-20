Otis suddenly turns heel on SmackDown, attacks popular star

WWE made a bold decision on SmackDown by turning one of their biggest babyfaces heel. Following Apollo Crews' switch to a bad guy earlier on the show, Otis also became a villain.

It came as a massive surprise to the fans, who have always seen the former Mr. Money in the Bank as a loveable babyface. Otis seemed like someone who would never turn heel, based on his mannerisms in the ring. Anyway, it has happened.

Three months deep into a partnership with Chad Gable, Otis decimated Rey Mysterio during a tag team match on SmackDown. He kept attacking the masked veteran under guidance from Gable after the two were disqualified due to the latter illegally staying in the ring.

The former Heavy Machinery member crushed Mysterio with a splash from the second rope, truly affirming that he is now a heel. This interesting development could prove to be a career-defining move for Otis.

Mandy Rose was moved from SmackDown to RAW, as was Otis' tag team partner Tucker, in the latest WWE Draft. The Miz also took his Money in the Bank contract after Tucker turned heel on him. One could say the heel turn was a long time coming for Otis, especially with Chad Gable recruiting him into the Alpha Academy.

How does the SmackDown tag team division look now?

Below the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, the blue brand's tag-team division feels pretty competitive.

The Street Profits are yet to receive their rematch for the titles against the "Dirty Dawgs" and even defeated the Alpha Academy on SmackDown last week.

However, Chad Gable and Otis could take over the division as heels. They seemingly are the perfect combination of technical brilliance and raw power. The SmackDown Tag Team titles could find their way to the Alpha Academy soon.

With that said, one cannot count out Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The father-son duo may have been casualties in Otis's unwarranted post-match assault but could become Tag Team Champions as well. There is also the possible return of The Usos as a team, once Jimmy gets back.

Otis turning heel has sparked a lot of intrigue into the tag team scene on Friday nights, more so than there has been in recent weeks and months. Hopefully, it leads to something substantial for him and Chad Gable.