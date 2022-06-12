WWE SmackDown sees another drop in ratings for the June 10 episode

The overnight ratings for the June 10 episode of WWE SmackDown have been released.

This week's episode of SmackDown emanated from the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Spoiler TV reported that WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.805 million viewers. Hour one of the show brought in 1.792 million viewers, while the second hour had 1.813 million viewers tuning in. It was down from last week's average of 1.847 million.

The show generated a 0.4 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

What happened this week on WWE SmackDown?

The show started with a Money in the Bank qualifying match between Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. The competitors went hard at each other during the encounter, even resorting to steel chairs. This led to a double disqualification, with several WWE officials rushing out to separate the two men.

Lacey Evans was next in a singles encounter with Xia Lee for a place in the Women's Money in the Bank Match. Evans won the match with The Women's Right and secured a berth at the premium live event. SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey found herself in an impromptu matchup with Shotzi. The brash and outspoken superstar gave Ronda a tough fight but ended up tapping out to The Armbar. After the match, Natalya jumped The Rowdy One and locked in the Sharpshooter, leaving the champion screaming in pain.

The Intercontinental Championship was on the line with Ricochet defending against Gunther. The Ring General picked up the win with a vicious Powerbomb and claimed the prestigious IC title.

is the new Intercontinental Champion! The reign of The Ring General is upon us. @Gunther_AUT is the new Intercontinental Champion! #SmackDown The reign of The Ring General is upon us.@Gunther_AUT is the new Intercontinental Champion! #SmackDown https://t.co/rQbxzyFjjY

Riddle faced Sami Zayn in the show's main event with the stipulation that if the RK-Bro member won, he would face Roman Reigns next week for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The "Honorary Uce" was desperate for the win and went on the offensive. He hit the Blue Thunderbomb and set up his opponent for the Helluva Kick.

However, The Original Bro countered the big move with an RKO to pin Zayn. The Usos jumped the winner after the match. Riddle then returned with a Kendo Stick and landed several shots on the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. With Jimmy & Jey on the run, the new #1 contender put his finger up in the air and taunted The Bloodline.

It was a stellar episode of WWE SmackDown featuring two Money in the Bank qualification matches, a big title change, and a crowning moment for Riddle as the next challenger for The Tribal Chief.

