WWE sees an uptick in ratings for the June 3 episode of SmackDown

The overnight ratings for the June 3 episode of WWE SmackDown have been released.

This week's show emanated from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH. The go-home show before Hell In A Cell saw a steady increase in viewership over last week's numbers.

Spoiler TV reported that WWE SmackDown brought in an average of 1.8465 million viewers in overnight ratings. The show's first hour drew 1.761 million viewers, while the second hour drew 1.932 million viewers. The show fetched a 0.4 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

What happened this week on WWE SmackDown?

This week's show started with The New Day celebrating their win over The Brawling Brutes last week. Drew McIntyre also joined the party and called out Roman Reigns for a match at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch then came out for a match against The New Day and Drew. The Brawling Brutes managed to pick up the win and avenge their loss the week before.

Jinder Mahal was out next with his dancing associate Shanky. The Maharaja won his bout against Humberto and then left the ring, allowing the upstart to break into his dance moves with WWE announcer Samantha Irvin joining the fun.

Natalya won a six-pack challenge against Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Aliyah, Raquel Rodriguez, and Xia Lee to become the next number one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship. After the match, Ronda Rousey marched down to the ring and had an intense staredown against her new challenger.

Madcap Moss returned to the blue brand to seek revenge from Happy Corbin. In the ensuing matchup, Moss brutalized his former friend with repeated chair shots, and WWE official Adam Pearce and other agents had to step in to stop the mauling.

The main event saw The Usos defending the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura. Despite Nakamura injuring his leg, his partner held his own against The Bloodline.

In the match's final moments, Roman Reigns' music played on the titantron. Jey Uso capitalized on the distraction and grabbed the win after a splash on Riddle.

The Original Bro went berserk when he found out that Sami Zayn was behind the distraction and brawled with Zayn and the rest of The Bloodline on the entranceway.

The show brilliantly set the stage for Hell In A Cell this Sunday, June 5, emanating from the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

