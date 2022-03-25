WWE SmackDown Preview: Bloodthirsty Brock Lesnar hunts for Roman Reigns, 11-time champion makes a big return before WrestleMania 38

We are hours away from a promising edition of WWE SmackDown. Tonight’s show will feature an irate Brock Lesnar, who is determined in his pursuit of Roman Reigns. Additionally, two big matches have been confirmed for the episode. The blue brand could also witness a huge return before WrestleMania 38.

Here, we look at things that can transpire on SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Brock Lesnar continues his hunt for Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Brock Lesnar destroyed two cars in his hunt for Roman Reigns. The Beast Incarnate wanted The Tribal Chief for the attack at the MSG live event, and straight-up declared his intentions to make the Universal Champion bleed. Tonight, he is expected to continue his hunt on the blue brand.

Reigns might have been lucky in his escape the last time, but he will also be prepared for a potential confrontation this week. After all, WWE won’t be inclined towards making their top champion look cowardly ahead of a huge title unification match.

Interestingly, Lesnar has repeatedly said that he does not care about the title anymore, which he demonstrated by throwing the WWE Championship. However, he wants Roman Reigns’ blood.

Are these segments potentially hinting towards a “first blood” stipulation being added to their title vs. title match at WrestleMania?

#4 King Woods makes a big return on WWE SmackDown

Kofi Kingston needa friend in his corner

Kofi Kingston recently stated that he is desperately hoping for King Woods’ return on WWE SmackDown. Both Big E and Woods are currently ruled out of in-ring action due to injury, but the latter could very well make a surprise appearance on the show this week. Currently, Kingston is left alone to be victimized by Ridge Holland and Butch.

In fact, Butch has taken a particular interest in brutalizing Kofi Kingston on SmackDown over the last couple of weeks. Thus, the former WWE Champion needs the King of the Ring to return soon and help even out the odds to an extent against the trio of Sheamus, Holland, and Butch.

#3 Fatal-Four-Way clash before title match at WrestleMania 38

Big match on the blue brand tonight

The best match on last week’s WWE SmackDown saw Sasha Banks and Naomi take on Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan in an epic encounter. Tonight, Banks will face Ripley, Queen Zelina, and Shayna Baszler in a fatal-four-way match.

Not to forget, Naomi, Morgan, Carmella, and Natalya will be present at ringside, and fans can expect all eight superstars to engage in a big brawl on the show eventually.

#2 Shinsuke Nakamura back in action against top champion on WWE SmackDown

Shinsuke Nakamura will look to pick up a big win on SmackDown tonight

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Rick Boogs stunned fans with his impressive victory over Jey Uso in a singles bout. Tonight, Shinsuke Nakamura is scheduled to face Jimmy Uso in a big match.

Both superstars will look to pick up a victory and gain momentum ahead of their SmackDown Tag Team Championship clash at WrestleMania 38.

The build-up to this feud has been comparatively weak, but the four superstars have the potential to deliver a blockbuster title match at WrestleMania. We hope to see the WWE creative team spend the next two shows building up the intensity of this title rivalry as we move closer to The Show of Shows.

#1 Austin Theory pays another visit on WWE SmackDown

Earlier this week, Pat McAfee appeared on RAW and did well in assisting Finn Balor during his match against Austin Theory. McAfee and Balor also celebrated together, which irked Theory, especially after the SmackDown commentator had openly insulted him on the blue brand last week.

Thus, Vince McMahon’s protégé will look to make another strong statement on the blue brand this week by attacking Pat McAfee. The latter had to apologize last time, but he will resort to deserving retaliation if he is again disturbed during the job.

Edited by Kaushik Das